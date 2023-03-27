Home / World News / Israeli president urges Netanyahu to halt legal overhaul amid protests

Israeli president urges Netanyahu to halt legal overhaul amid protests

Israel's ceremonial president on Monday urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately halt a contentious overhaul of the judiciary

AP |Press Trust of India | Tel Aviv
Israeli president urges Netanyahu to halt legal overhaul amid protests

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 11:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Israel's ceremonial president on Monday urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately halt a contentious overhaul of the judiciary.

Isaac Herzog's plea comes hours after tens of thousands of people burst into the streets around the country in a spontaneous show of anger at Netanyahu's decision to fire his defense minister after he called for a pause to the overhaul.

The overhaul has sparked one of Israel's gravest domestic crises, drawing widespread opposition from business leaders, legal officials and even the country's military.

Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuisraelProtest

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 10:54 AM IST

Also Read

Israel PM Netanyahu fires defence minister, sparks protest across country

Israel's designated PM Netanyahu says he has successfully formed new govt

Israeli governance group asks court to punish PM Netanyahu over legal plan

No, Israel has NOT found two cases of a new variant of coronavirus

Israel's minister calls govt to halt judicial reform in jolt to Netanyahu

China's biggest export hub struggles to stay afloat amid uncertainties

Brainwashed in Brampton: Khalistanis target new students from Punjab

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Farkhar district in Afghanistan

Musk attacking us as he is stressed about AI safety, alleges OpenAI CEO

Daunting recovery underway in Mississippi as devastating tornado kills 25

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story