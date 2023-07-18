Home / World News / Israeli protesters block highways against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul

Israeli protesters block highways against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul

The latest day of disruption came as longtime allies of the prime minister pushed a contentious piece of legislation through a parliamentary committee ahead of a vote expected next week

AP Jerusalem
People demonstrate on the 'Day of National Resistance' in protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Corinna Kern)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 12:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Israeli protesters blocked highways and gathered outside Tel Aviv's stock exchange and military headquarters on Tuesday in the latest countrywide demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned judicial overhaul.

The latest day of disruption came as longtime allies of the prime minister pushed a contentious piece of legislation through a parliamentary committee ahead of a vote expected next week.

Additional protests are planned throughout the day.

Demonstrators, many of them military reservists, created human chains and blocked one of the entrances to the Kirya, Israel's military headquarters in central Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu heads the most ultranationalist and religiously conservative government in Israel's 75-year history. He proposed a series of drastic changes to the country's judiciary shortly after taking office in December. His government took office in the aftermath of the country's fifth elections in under four years, all of them regarded as referendums on his fitness to serve as prime minister while on trial for corruption.

The weekly mass protests led Netanyahu to suspend the overhaul in March but he decided to revive the plan last month after compromise talks with the political opposition collapsed.

The proposed laws would grant lawmakers greater control over the appointment of judges and give parliament the power to overturn high court decisions and pass laws impervious to judicial review.

The bill making its way through parliament this week would eliminate the Supreme Court's ability to strike down government decisions it deems unreasonable. Judges used that reasonability clause to annul a key Netanyahu ally's appointment as interior minister after accepting a plea deal for tax evasion in 2021.

He and his allies say the measures are necessary to curb an over-activist Supreme Court comprised of unelected judges. Critics say the judicial overhaul will concentrate power in the hands of Netanyahu and his allies and undermine the country's system of checks and balances.

They also say Netanyahu has a conflict of interest because he is on trial for charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes.

Also Read

Air India alerted after man overhears hijacking plan, all you need to know

Israel's Netanyahu appoints a Joe Biden critic as new media advisor: Report

Israeli Protests: Thousands rally against govt's judicial reform plan

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu advances judicial changes despite uproar

Netanyahu discharged from hospital after overnight stay after a dizzy spell

Spain's early poll could put far right in power for 1st time since Franco

S Korea-US consulting group meets in response to North Korea's threats

Trump's classified documents case set for first pretrial conference hearing

Super-rich with family offices hiring away experts, other creative stars

Court rejects Trump attempt to thwart prosecutor in election investigation

Topics :israelBenjamin NethanyuGazaJudicial service

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story