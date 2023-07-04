Home / World News / IWF condemns attempts by 'anti-India forces' to target Indian missions

IWF condemns attempts by 'anti-India forces' to target Indian missions

The IWF, in a statement, alleged that Indian diplomats in Canada, the UK and the US face threat from "Khalistani radicals"

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 4:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian World Forum on Tuesday said it has condemned attempts by "anti-India forces", including Khalistani activists, to target Indian diplomatic missions and its diaspora community abroad.

India's consulate in San Francisco came under an attack from Khalistan supporters who tried to set the diplomatic facility on fire in the second such act of violence within months, drawing strong condemnation from the US government which termed it a "criminal offence".

A video by Khalistan supporters, dated July 2 posted on Twitter, showed the act of arson at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

The IWF, in a statement, alleged that Indian diplomats in Canada, the UK and the US face threat from "Khalistani radicals".

The IWF strongly condemns the attempts to target Indian diplomatic missions in these countries by "anti-India forces, including Khalistani activists, in collusion with foreign agencies", it said in a statement.

The Indian diaspora has always been law-abiding and contributed to the economic growth of the nation where they have settled, the Forum said.

The IWF urges the governments in Canada, the UK and the US "act seriously against such nefarious agents, including Khalistanis", and to ensure safety of Indian diaspora living there.

"At the same time, I also urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government to seek immediate extradition of all the anti-India elements, including Khalistani terrorists overseas," IWF president Puneet Singh Chandhok was quoted as saying in the statement.

Canada has assured India of the safety of its diplomats following the circulation of Khalistani posters online which named Indian officials and termed the promotional material circulating ahead of a Khalistan rally "unacceptable".

The statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India has asked its partner countries such as Canada, the UK and the US not to give space to "extremist Khalistani ideology" as it is "not good" for relations.

Stressing Canada's commitment to the safety of diplomats, Joly highlighted the country's adherence to the Vienna Convention.

Also Read

India, Canada share vision for peaceful, stable Indo-Pacific region

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni arrives in New Delhi to attend Raisina Dialogue

India, Canada agree to enhance commercial ties, discuss regional issues

Raisina Dialogue begins today, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni to be chief guest

Jaishankar holds wide-ranging talks with Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly

France returns 35 citizens from camp in Syria linked to ISIS extremists

All you need to know about famous hostage rescue mission Operation Entebbe

Russian military says it fended off Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow

Temperatures seen surging as El Nino weather pattern returns: WMO

Australian central bank leaves benchmark cash rate at 4.1%, warns of hikes

Topics :Khalistan movementIndians

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story