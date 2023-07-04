Home / World News / Russian military says it fended off Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow

Russian military says it fended off Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow

Ukrainian authorities, which generally avoid comments on attacks inside Russia's proper territory, didn't claim responsibility for the raid

AP Moscow
Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 2:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Russian military said it fended off a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow on Tuesday that prompted authorities to briefly close one of the city's airports.

The attack, which follows previous similar raids on the Russian capital during the previous months, comes after a mutiny launched by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, which saw his Wagner troops approach Moscow in the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin in more than two decades of his rule.

Ukrainian authorities, which generally avoid comments on attacks inside Russia's proper territory, didn't claim responsibility for the raid.

The Russian Defence Ministry said four of the five drones were downed by air defences on the outskirts of Moscow and the fifth was jammed by electronic warfare means and forced down.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that there were no casualties or damage.

The drone attack prompted authorities to temporarily restrict flights at Moscow's Vnukovo airport and divert flights to other Moscow airports. The restrictions were lifted after the drone attack was repelled.

The raid comes as Ukrainian forces have continued probing Russian defences in the south and the east of the country in the initial stages of a counteroffensive.

Also Read

Drone start-up Garuda raises $22 mn in series A funding from SphitiCap

Iranian drone maker sanctioned by US for allegedly supplying to Moscow

War in Ukraine reaches Moscow; Russian capital hit by biggest drone attack

BSF shoots down the drone intruding Indian territory in Amritsar sector

Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia, US condemns strongly

Temperatures seen surging as El Nino weather pattern returns: WMO

Australian central bank leaves benchmark cash rate at 4.1%, warns of hikes

Ashes 2023: Australia didn't play by spirit of the game, says UK PM Sunak

China move to curb chipmaking material exports escalates supply worries

Want to see expansion of UNSC permanent seats to include India, Brazil: UK

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictMoscow

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story