Jane Birkin, inspiration behind iconic Hermes Birkin bag, passes away

Jane Birkin was the inspiration for creating the luxurious Birkin bags. The incident goes back to 1984, when Birkin was travelling on a flight from Paris to London. She was seated beside Hermès chief executive Jean-Louis Dumas. The actor was keeping her straw bag in the overhead compartment, when contents fell to the deck, leaving her scrambling to replace them. Dumas assisted as she scrambled to collect her things. He then suggested her to keep a bag with pockets.
The actress explained the difficulties in finding a spacious, secure, and stylish bag she likes. Dumas, incorporating the feedback, drew the very first sketches of the Birkin bag on the very same flight’s sickness bag. After that Hermes named one of its handbags after her, which remains a sought-after status symbol. Birkin was celebrated in France for her political activism. In 2022, she joined other screen and music stars in France in chopping off locks of their hair in support of protesters in Iran.