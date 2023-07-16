Home / World News / Jane Birkin, inspiration behind iconic Hermes Birkin bag, passes away

Jane Birkin, inspiration behind iconic Hermes Birkin bag, passes away

The incident goes back to 1984, when Birkin was travelling on a flight from Paris to London

Agencies

Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 11:42 PM IST
Singer and actor Jane Birkin passed away at the age of 76 on Sunday. She suffered health issues in the past few years  that kept her from performing and her public appearances became sparse. The English-French celebrity, who was a style icon in the late 1960s and early 1970s, was well- known for her roles in Blow-Up and Death on the Nile, among others, and more so for her personal and artistic relationship with songwriter Serge Gainsbourg. Their songs notably included the steamy “Je ‘aime moi non plus,” with Birkin’s ethereal.

Jane Birkin was the inspiration for creating the luxurious Birkin bags. The incident goes back to 1984, when Birkin was travelling on a flight from Paris to London. She was seated beside Hermès chief executive Jean-Louis Dumas. The actor was keeping her straw bag in the overhead compartment, when contents fell to the deck, leaving her scrambling to replace them. Dumas assisted as she scrambled to collect her things. He then suggested her to keep a bag with pockets.

The actress explained the difficulties in finding a spacious, secure, and stylish bag she likes. Dumas, incorporating the feedback, drew the very first sketches of the Birkin bag on the very same flight’s sickness bag. After that Hermes named one of its handbags after her, which remains a sought-after status symbol. Birkin was celebrated in France for her political activism. In 2022, she joined other screen and music stars in France in chopping off locks of their hair in support of protesters in Iran.   

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

