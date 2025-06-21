Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Japan scraps US meeting after Washington demands more defence spending

Japan scraps US meeting after Washington demands more defence spending

Japan and other US allies have been engaged in difficult trade talks with the United States over President Trump's worldwide tariff offensive

Japan PM Ishiba

In March, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that other nations do not decide Japan's defence budget | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters WASHINGTON
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japan has canceled an annual high-level meeting with key ally the United States after the Trump administration demanded it spend more on defence, the Financial Times reported on Friday. 
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of defence Pete Hegseth had been expected to meet Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and defence Minister Gen Nakatani in Washington on July 1 for the yearly 2+2 security talks. 
But Tokyo scrapped the meeting after the US asked Japan to boost defence spending to 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product, higher than an earlier request of 3 per cent, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. 
 
Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday that President Donald Trump's administration was demanding that its Asian allies, including Japan, spend 5 per cent of GDP on defence. 

Also Read

Rice

India may improve trade deficit with Japan by selling quality rice

Indian care workers set to join Japan's workforce under new training deal

First batch of Indian caregivers head to Japan amid worker shortage woes

PremiumThis assumes significance as India is making strides to become self-sufficient in battery manufacturing, particularly for Electric Vehicles

Japanese team to visit India to aid battery industry with technology

Japan PM Ishiba

Donald Trump, Japan's Ishiba fail to reach trade deal at G7 Summit

PremiumEarth magnetic field, India imports, Imported goods, rare earth magnets

India wants to leverage Japan ties for magnets, revisiting rare-earth deal

A Japanese foreign ministry official, who asked not to be named, told Reuters on Saturday that Japan and the US have never discussed 3.5 per cent or 5 per cent targets for defence spending. The official also said he had no information about the FT report. 
It is generally difficult to coordinate such four-way meetings, especially as Hegseth is busy with the crisis in the Middle East, he said. 
A US official who asked not to be identified told Reuters that Japan had "postponed" the talks in a decision made several weeks ago. The official did not cite a reason. A non-government source familiar with the issue said he had also heard Japan had pulled out of the meeting but not the reason for it doing so. 
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said she had no comment on the FT report when asked about it at a regular briefing. The Pentagon also had no immediate comment. 
Japan's embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment. The nation's defence ministry and the Prime Minister's Office did not answer phone calls seeking comment outside business hours on Saturday. 
The FT said the higher spending demand was made in recent weeks by Elbridge Colby, the third-most senior Pentagon official, who has also recently upset another key US ally in the Indo-Pacific by launching a review of a project to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. 
In March, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that other nations do not decide Japan's defence budget, after Colby called for Tokyo to spend more to counter China in his nomination hearing to be under secretary of defence for policy. 
Japan and other US allies have been engaged in difficult trade talks with the United States over President Trump's worldwide tariff offensive. 
The FT said the decision to cancel the July 1 meeting was also related to Japan's July 20 upper house elections, expected to be a major test for Ishiba's minority coalition government. 
Japan's move on the 2+2 comes ahead of a meeting of the US-led NATO alliance in Europe next week, at which Trump is expected to press his demand that European allies boost their defence spending to 5 per cent of GDP. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

JD Vance, Vance

Vance blames California Democrats for protests, mocks Sen Padilla as 'Jose'

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

Iran, Israel launch fresh attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

Xia Baolong

Security key to Hong Kong's continued prosperity, says China's HK official

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump issues two-week ultimatum to Iran as Mideast conflict escalates

Vladimir Putin, putin

Russia has shared peace proposals with Israel, Iran: Vladimir Putin

Topics : Japan Defence budget Trump tariffs Donald Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon