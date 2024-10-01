Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Japan PM Kishida steps down before likely successor Ishiba takes office

Shigeru Ishiba, Shigeru, Ishiba
Shigeru Ishiba is likely to become the next PM of Japan | (Photo: Reuters)
AP Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida resigned with his Cabinet, paving the way for his likely successor Shigeru Ishiba to take office.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi announced that Kishida and his ministers stepped down at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Ishiba was chosen as the governing Liberal Democratic Party's leader on Friday to replace Kishida, who announced in August his resignation at the end of his three-year term.

Ishiba is assured to be prime minister later on Tuesday in a vote by parliament because it is dominated by his party's ruling coalition.

Ishiba will then announce his new Cabinet later in the day.

Kishida took office in 2021 but is leaving so his party can have a fresh leader after his government was dogged by scandals.

On Monday, Ishiba said he planned to call a parliamentary election to be held on October 27 after he is formally chosen as prime minister.

"I believe it is important to have the new administration get the public's judgement as soon as possible," Ishiba said.

Ishiba, first elected to parliament in 1986, has served as defence minister, agriculture minister and in other key Cabinet posts, and was Liberal Democratic Party secretary general under former prime minister Shinzo Abe.


Topics :Japan parliamentJapanPrime Minister Office

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 9:15 AM IST

