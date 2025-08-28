Home / World News / Japan, UK hail deeper defence ties as Royal Navy carrier docks in Tokyo

Japan, UK hail deeper defence ties as Royal Navy carrier docks in Tokyo

We are proud to be taking our air and our naval cooperation now to new levels, Healey said after holding talks at Japan's Defence Ministry with his counterpart, Gen Nakatani

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, Japan
Japan and the UK are the closest security partners in Asia and Europe and we have steadily enhanced cooperation, Nakatani said. I'm extremely happy to share this historic moment when Japan-UK defence cooperation has reached a new level." (Photo: X | @ModJapan_jp)
AP Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 9:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Defence ministers from Japan and Britain hailed their deep strategic alignment on Thursday as a Royal Navy aircraft carrier made a historic port call in Tokyo.

The HMS Prince of Wales, which heads a 12-nation carrier strike group of 4,000 service members on an eight-month deployment in the region, is the first foreign aircraft carrier to visit the city, UK Defence Secretary John Healey told a joint news conference.

We are proud to be taking our air and our naval cooperation now to new levels, Healey said after holding talks at Japan's Defence Ministry with his counterpart, Gen Nakatani.

The strategic cooperation with Japan is part of the UK's commitment to be more engaged in the economy and security in the Indo-Pacific.

Japan and the UK are the closest security partners in Asia and Europe and we have steadily enhanced cooperation, Nakatani said. I'm extremely happy to share this historic moment when Japan-UK defence cooperation has reached a new level."  The two countries are involved in the development of a fighter jet for deployment by 2035 in a trilateral cooperation known as the Global Combat Air Program that also includes Italy.

In a joint statement, the two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating work to conclude the signing of the first international contract for the project by the end of the year.

They said the project will help sustain national airspace sectors, maximize emerging technologies to meet any future threats and protect critical industries.

Japan has been seeking to expand its security ties beyond its traditional ally, the United States, to step up deterrence against China's growing assertiveness in the region.

During recent multinational naval exercises, a British F-35B fighter jet landed for the first time on the deck of the JS Kaga, one of two Japanese aircraft carriers that are essential to the country's ongoing military build up.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook sues Trump over attempt to fire her

US govt puts GDP data on the public blockchain in Trump's crypto push

China, Nepal to conduct joint anti-terror military drills in September

US soybean farmers urge Donald Trump to strike purchase deal with China

Who is Sheikha Mahra? Dubai princess engaged to rapper French Montana

Topics :JapanEnglandnavyAircraft carrier

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story