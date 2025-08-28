Who is Sheikha Mahra? Dubai princess engaged to rapper French Montana

Moroccan-American rapper French Montana is making global headlines, not for his music this time, but for his engagement to Dubai’s royal Sheikha Mahra — daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai. The couple, who reportedly confirmed their relationship at Paris Fashion Week in June, have now taken it to the next step.

Although the pair has maintained a low-key profile, a Montana representative told TMZ that the engagement happened at the prestigious fashion show. The two have been regularly spotted together in Dubai and Morocco since 2024, going to mosques, dining at fancy restaurants, and even spending some peaceful time together at Paris's Pont des Arts.

Who is Sheikha Mahra?

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, is the father of Mahra. Emirates Woman claims that she is well-known in the community for her charitable endeavours. Her passion for horses and equestrian activities has also made her well-liked.

Mahra attended a prestigious school in Dubai for her elementary education before relocating to London, where she earned a degree in international relations, according to Grazia. According to reports, Zoe Grigorakos, Mahra's mother, and her spouse, Sheikh Mohammed are no longer together. Greece is where Grigorakos comes from.

French Montana and Sheikha Mahra’s ‘past’ marriages

The date of Montana and Mahra's wedding, as well as other specifics, are reportedly yet to be decided. Shortly after Mahra's divorce from Emirati businessman and royal Sheikh Mana, the two were seen together at a Paris Fashion Week event last month. She had a daughter with Mana. Around the time they began dating, Mahra took Montana on a tour of Dubai shortly after the couple's breakup.

In a kiss-off Instagram post from last July, Mahra accused her now-ex-husband of adultery and wrote, "Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I Divorce You. Take Care. Your ex-wife".

Montana, however, was married from 2007 until 2014 to designer and businesswoman Nadeen Kharbouch. They had a 16-year-old son Kruz Kharbouch. Mahra and Montana have not discussed their romance in public. Paul Pierce, a former NBA player, commended Montana for marrying a non-American woman.

Pierce said on an episode of the podcast The Truth after Dark last month, "Man, I’m telling you. Us Black men, I’m telling y’all: we need to follow in French Montana’s steps. You see, cracking."