Home / World News / Who is Sheikha Mahra? Dubai princess engaged to rapper French Montana

Who is Sheikha Mahra? Dubai princess engaged to rapper French Montana

French Montana and Dubai's Sheikha Mahra have taken their relationship to the next step, announcing their engagement after her much-talked-about divorce

French Rapper Montana and princess of Dubai Sheikha Mahra
French Rapper Montana and princess of Dubai Sheikha Mahra
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 2:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Moroccan-American rapper French Montana is making global headlines, not for his music this time, but for his engagement to Dubai’s royal Sheikha Mahra — daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai. The couple, who reportedly confirmed their relationship at Paris Fashion Week in June, have now taken it to the next step.
 
Although the pair has maintained a low-key profile, a Montana representative told TMZ that the engagement happened at the prestigious fashion show. The two have been regularly spotted together in Dubai and Morocco since 2024, going to mosques, dining at fancy restaurants, and even spending some peaceful time together at Paris's Pont des Arts.

Who is Sheikha Mahra?

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, is the father of Mahra. Emirates Woman claims that she is well-known in the community for her charitable endeavours. Her passion for horses and equestrian activities has also made her well-liked.
 
Mahra attended a prestigious school in Dubai for her elementary education before relocating to London, where she earned a degree in international relations, according to Grazia. According to reports, Zoe Grigorakos, Mahra's mother, and her spouse, Sheikh Mohammed are no longer together. Greece is where Grigorakos comes from.

French Montana and Sheikha Mahra’s ‘past’ marriages

The date of Montana and Mahra's wedding, as well as other specifics, are reportedly yet to be decided. Shortly after Mahra's divorce from Emirati businessman and royal Sheikh Mana, the two were seen together at a Paris Fashion Week event last month. She had a daughter with Mana. Around the time they began dating, Mahra took Montana on a tour of Dubai shortly after the couple's breakup.
 
In a kiss-off Instagram post from last July, Mahra accused her now-ex-husband of adultery and wrote, "Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I Divorce You. Take Care. Your ex-wife".
 
Montana, however, was married from 2007 until 2014 to designer and businesswoman Nadeen Kharbouch. They had a 16-year-old son Kruz Kharbouch. Mahra and Montana have not discussed their romance in public. Paul Pierce, a former NBA player, commended Montana for marrying a non-American woman. 
 
Pierce said on an episode of the podcast The Truth after Dark last month, "Man, I’m telling you. Us Black men, I’m telling y’all: we need to follow in French Montana’s steps. You see, cracking."
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mass Russian drone, missile attack kills 8, injures 45 in Ukraine's capital

Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad

Trump slammed for 50% tariff on India while sparing China over Russian oil

'Nuke India, Kill Trump': Chilling message on Minneapolis shooter's gun

Kim Jong Un to attend Xi's military parade in Beijing alongside Putin

Topics :UAEDubaiRoyal Wedding

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story