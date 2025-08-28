Home / World News / China, Nepal to conduct joint anti-terror military drills in September

China, Nepal to conduct joint anti-terror military drills in September

The exercises to be held from early to mid-September will feature comprehensive counter-terrorism drills, as well as training in disaster relief and peacekeeping operations

China Nepal Flag
This will be the fifth such joint training between the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the Nepalese armed forces, and it will further enhance their joint counter-terrorism capabilities and deepen the traditional friendship and practical cooperatio
Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 6:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Chinese and Nepalese militaries will conduct a joint counter-terrorism training exercise in Nepal next month, the defence ministry here announced on Thursday, days ahead of Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's visit to China.

The exercises to be held from early to mid-September will feature comprehensive counter-terrorism drills, as well as training in disaster relief and peacekeeping operations, Ministry of National Defence spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang told a press conference here.

This will be the fifth such joint training between the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the Nepalese armed forces, and it will further enhance their joint counter-terrorism capabilities and deepen the traditional friendship and practical cooperation between the two militaries, Zhang said.

Prime Minister Oli will arrive in China on Saturday for a five-day visit during which he will attend the SCO plus Summit in Tianjin and a military parade in Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

Nepal is the dialogue partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), comprising Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus and China.

China is this year's rotating chair of the 10-member bloc.

During his visit, Oli is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and deliver an address at the SCO Plus Summit on September 1, Nepal's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Besides attending the summit, Oli will witness the military parade on Sept 3 in Beijing commemorating the victory against Japanese aggression during WWII.

China's decision to invite foreign leaders to the event has triggered a diplomatic row with Japan, which urged world leaders not to attend, saying the event has anti-Japanese overtones.

China has lodged a diplomatic protest with Japan over the remarks.

Besides Oli, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu will also attend the parade.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Who is Sheikha Mahra? Dubai princess engaged to rapper French Montana

Mass Russian drone, missile attack kills 8, injures 45 in Ukraine's capital

Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad

Trump slammed for 50% tariff on India while sparing China over Russian oil

'Nuke India, Kill Trump': Chilling message on Minneapolis shooter's gun

Topics :ChinaNepalMilitary drills

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story