New York to Tokyo: Japan proposes capital for UN office relocation

Tokyo Governor Koike pitches relocation of UN offices to Japan, citing safety, affordability, and the US retreat from WHO, Unesco under President Donald Trump

United Nations Security Council
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike proposes relocating UN offices to Japan, citing safety, cost benefits, and waning US support under President Trump. | Photo: Bloomberg
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 12:14 PM IST
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has proposed relocating certain functions of the United Nations (UN) to Japan’s capital, citing safety, security, and the cost advantages of operating in Tokyo due to the weak yen, according to several Japanese media outlets.
 
Koike met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the organisation’s headquarters in New York on July 24, where she expressed Tokyo’s readiness to support a broader UN presence. The meeting was part of Koike’s official visit to the United States.
 
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, she said, “Life in Tokyo is advantageous in terms of safety and security, and thanks to the weak yen.”
 
Japan currently hosts several UN bodies, such as the United Nations University and an office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.
 
If realised, the proposal could support Tokyo's international visibility and involvement in multilateral affairs.  ALSO READ: UK govt to track anti-migrant content shared on social media platforms 

Trump admin policies driving cost-cutting and relocation

Koike’s comments come at a time when the UN is undertaking cost-cutting measures under pressure from the administration of US President Donald Trump. Rising expenses in New York have prompted the relocation of parts of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to Nairobi, Kenya, where operational costs are lower.
 

Donald Trump withdraws US from major UN programmes

Meanwhile, the United States, under President Trump, has been withdrawing its involvement from several UN programmes. In January, shortly after taking office for his second term, Trump announced the US' withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO). On February 4, Trump signed an executive order pulling the US out of the UN Human Rights Council and cutting funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), citing anti-Israel bias and institutional failure. Last week, he announced the US' formal withdrawal from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), effective end-2026.
 
The latest withdrawal was criticised by Unesco Director-General Audrey Azoulay, who stated it contradicts the principles of multilateralism and may impact the agency’s partnerships in the US.
 
Several United Nations offices, including UN headquarters, and affiliated agencies operate in the United States, primarily centred in New York City, but also Washington, DC, and other locations.
 

Koike cites weak yen and Tokyo’s readiness for UN office relocation

Although Koike did not present a specific proposal during the meeting, she had previously suggested transferring functions of UN agencies, including the UN Security Council, the World Health Organisation (WHO), and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), during a session at the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly in June.
 
Guterres responded that the UN has received similar cooperation offers from other parts of the world.
 
Japan has recently made other moves to enhance its global engagement, including a proposal to host an Asian branch of the International Criminal Court in 2023.
 
Koike’s push for Tokyo comes as the UN marks its 80th anniversary this year.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

