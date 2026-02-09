Meet Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong's media mogul sentenced to 20 years in prison

Jimmy Lai, a media mogul and pro-democracy figure in Hong Kong, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, making it the toughest punishment so far under China's national security law. Lai was arrested under this law in 2020.

The 78-year-old was found guilty of colluding with foreign forces and also upheld a separate sedition case. Lai has denied all charges.

Here's a look at who Jimmy Lai is and why this sentence assumes significance.

Who is Jimmy Lai?

Jimmy Lai is the founder of Apple Daily, a now-closed newspaper that strongly supported democracy and openly criticised the Chinese government. Over the years, he became a major symbol of press freedom in Hong Kong.

Lai was born in China in 1947. At the age of 12, he came to Hong Kong illegally on a fishing boat. He began working as a child in a garment factory. Over time, he rose to become a manager and later built a successful clothing business. He made his first fortune through the Giordano clothing brand. After the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in China, Lai moved to media. He launched Next magazine and later Apple Daily in 1995. The paper became very popular but also controversial for its strong political stand. Many advertisers avoided it, and Lai said this was due to political pressure. Apple Daily’s offices and his home were attacked several times.

Why is he seen as controversial? According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Lai openly supported pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. He also met senior US leaders during visits abroad, including US politicians in 2019, during large street protests in Hong Kong. These actions angered Beijing. Chinese authorities and the Hong Kong government say Lai used his media influence to ask foreign countries to put pressure on China and Hong Kong, including through sanctions. Lai says he only stood up for democracy and free speech. What are the allegations against him? Lai has been accused of sedition, linked to articles and opinions published by Apple Daily, fraud related to an alleged office lease violation, and taking part in unauthorised assemblies and protests.