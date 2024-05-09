Home / World News / Job market squeeze in UK eases in April, permanent hiring down: Survey

Job market squeeze in UK eases in April, permanent hiring down: Survey

For months the REC survey has painted a weak picture on hiring and pay for newly employed workers that has mostly not carried over to official measures of the broader labour market

Part of the growth in temporary pay - the fastest since June 2023 - reflected April's 9.8 per cent rise in the minimum wage, he said | Photo: Pexels
Reuters London
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 8:49 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pay rates for temporary staff in Britain rose last month at the fastest pace in nearly a year and employers scaled back hiring by less than in recent months, a survey of recruiters showed on Thursday.
 
The Recruitment and Employment Confederation said permanent hiring fell by the smallest amount in 10 months, while billings for temporary staff dropped by the least since January.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Britain's job market is under the spotlight as the Bank of England considers how soon to cut interest rates from their current 16-year high - a task complicated by low response rates to the main official measure of employment.
 
For months the REC survey has painted a weak picture on hiring and pay for newly employed workers that has mostly not carried over to official measures of the broader labour market.
 
Now there are signs that the downturn in the REC data is bottoming out.
 
"The critical moment in any labour market slowdown is the point at which demand starts to turn around. Today's hiring data suggests that point is close, with fewer recruitment firms reporting a drop in demand," REC Chief Executive Neil Carberry said.
 
Part of the growth in temporary pay - the fastest since June 2023 - reflected April's 9.8 per cent rise in the minimum wage, he said.
 
The most recent official data, for the three months to the end of February, showed annual wage growth of around 6 per cent, while the unemployment rate increased to a six-month high of 4.2 per cent.
 
REC said the availability of candidates rose at the fastest rate in five months, partly due to increased redundancies but also due to a general increase in people looking for work.
 
More people entering the labour market would be welcome news from the BoE and Britain's government, which are both concerned about the inflationary and fiscal impact of a persistent fall in labour force participation since the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tech companies planning to step up hiring in tier-2, tier-3 cities in 2024

BPSC BAO 2024: Answer key released at official website of the commission

International Labour Day 2024: Know its history and other important facts

IT giants Cognizant and Capgemini hired 150,000 fewer employees in 2023

May 1 holiday: Are Indian stock markets NSE, BSE open today for trading?

Disney, Warner Bros to start streaming bundle of Disney+, Hulu and Max

Will not compromise further with Israel to win Gaza ceasefire: Hamas

US may ban Chinese connected vehicles or impose restrictions: Raimondo

Xi Jinping arrives in Hungary for talks on expanding Chinese investments

Pete McCloskey, congressman who once challenged Nixon, dies at 96

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :job marketUKHiring

First Published: May 09 2024 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story