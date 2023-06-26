Home / World News / Joe Biden discusses latest events in Russia with Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy

Joe Biden discusses latest events in Russia with Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy

The two leaders also discussed Ukraine's ongoing counter-offensive, and President Biden reaffirmed unflinching US support, which includes ongoing security, financial, and humanitarian assistance

ANI
Photo: ANI Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 8:30 AM IST
Follow Us

US President Joe Biden on Sunday spoke with President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and discussed the recent events in Russia, the White House said.

The two leaders also discussed Ukraine's ongoing counter-offensive, and President Biden reaffirmed unflinching US support, which includes ongoing security, financial, and humanitarian assistance.

"President Biden spoke today with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine to discuss support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression. They discussed Ukraine's ongoing counter-offensive, and President Biden reaffirmed unwavering US support, including through continued security, economic, and humanitarian aid. The leaders also discussed recent events in Russia," the White House readout of President Joe Biden's Call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said.

Earlier on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that everyone who chooses the path of evil "destroys" himself, as he took a sharp dig at Moscow hours after the Wagner group launched a rebellion against Russian military facilities.

Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy said, "Everyone who chooses the path of evil destroys himself. Who sends columns of troops to destroy the lives of another country and cannot stop them from fleeing and betraying when life resists. Who terrorizes with missiles, and when they are shot down, humiliates himself to receive Shahed drones. Who despises people and throws hundreds of thousands into the war, in order to eventually barricade himself in the Moscow region from those whom he himself armed".

Accusing Russia of using "propaganda" to "mask its weakness", the Ukrainian President said that this attack by Wagner group exposes Russia's "full-scale weakness".

"For a long time, Russia used propaganda to mask its weakness and the stupidity of its government. And now there is so much chaos that no lie can hide it. And all this is one person, who again and again scares by the year 1917, although he is able to result in nothing else but this," he said.

However, on Sunday the Wagner mercenary chief decided to halt its March to Moscow after the Belarusian president stated he was in talks with Yevgeny Prigozhin about an agreement to "de-escalate tensions.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus wrote, "At 9 p.m. tonight, the Presidents spoke again by phone. The President of Belarus Lukashenko informed the President of Russia about the results of negotiations w/ the leader of the Wagner Group. President Putin thanked his counterpart for the work done."

On Saturday morning earlier, Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a Telegram post, announced that his men had crossed the border from Ukraine into southern Russia and were ready to go "all the way" against the Russian military, TASS News Agency reported.

He said he and his men would destroy anyone who stood in their way. "But we will destroy anyone who stands in our way," he said, adding, "We are moving forward and will go until the end."

However, later, as soon as the armed mutiny came to an end, Russia also announced that the charges against Wagner Chief Prigozhin would be dropped.

Also Read

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

India-US agree on restoring peace in Ukraine: Biden administration

Zelenskyy wants Putin trial for war crimes, Russia accuses US on drones

Signs of fighting in Ukraine after Russia says unilateral truce in force

Ukraine's economy fell 30.4% in 2022, largest annual drop in 30 years

Russian air strikes kill 9 in Syria's Idlib in one of the deadliest attacks

India, US friendship among most consequential: Biden after hosting PM Modi

Adventure tourism: Extreme travel is inspiring new types of insurance

Russia back in financial investors' focus after the weekend mutiny

Cash-strapped Pakistan Parliament approves Rs 14.48 trn budget for 2023-24

Topics :Joe BidenVolodymyr ZelenskyRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story