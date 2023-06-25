Russia back in financial investors' focus after the weekend mutiny



Heavily armed Russian mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a former ally of President Vladimir Putin and founder of the Wagner army, advanced most of the way to Moscow after capturing the city of Rostov but then halted their approach, de-escalating a major challenge. The mercenaries pulled out of Rostov overnight. Investors were watching for ripple effects from the aborted mutiny in Russia, with some expecting a move into safe havens such as US government bonds and the dollar when markets open later on Sunday.



After Saturday's events some investors said they were focused on the potential impact to safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasuries and on commodities prices, given that Russia is a major energy and grains supplier. Financial markets have often been volatile since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, which caused ruptures in markets and through global finance as banks and investors rushed to unwind exposure.



The action sparked attention globally and revived an old fear in Washington about what happens to Russia's nuclear stockpile in the event of domestic upheaval. "It certainly remains to be seen what happens in the next day or two, but if there remains uncertainty about leadership in Russia, investors may flock to safe havens," said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.



“If the uncertainty escalates, you’re going to see Treasuries get a bid, gold will get a bid and the Japanese yen tends to gain in situations like this,” Krosby said, mentioning typical safe-haven assets that investors buy when risks rise. "Markets typically do not respond well to events that are unfolding and are uncertain," particularly relating to Putin and Russia, said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial.



He saw the U.S. dollar finding "some support as the market returns to speculating over rate hikes and cuts and recession in different economies”. Alastair Winter, Global Investment Strategist at Argyll Europe said that while the de-escalation meant markets may now not react strongly, "Putin has clearly been weakened and there will be more developments."



"We might see a move in Ukrainian assets and emerging market countries that are very dependant on Russian grain or could be providers of fossil fuels," he added. Erik Myersson, chief emerging markets strategist at SEB, said that commodity markets, being the main transmission channel for Russian political shocks to global markets, would be sensitive to developments ahead.



Year-to-date the S&P 500 is up 13%, though it has lost steam in recent days, subdued by the prospect of rising interest rates. Stocks have been on a mostly upward path in recent months, which some said could make then more vulnerable to a selloff.



Rich Steinberg, chief market strategist at the Colony Group in Boca Raton, Florida, predicted that "markets will kind of treat this as another geopolitical risk". Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave testimony last week in which he signaled more interest rate hikes ahead.



"But there is more sensitivity and awareness by market participants that this increase in internal tension in Russia could translate into a markets event - there will be some cautious watching," she said. Tina Fordham, founder of Fordham Global Foresight, said she expected little immediate impact.



Wagner uprising poses ‘direct challenge’ to Putin: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Wagner mercenary group’s revolt against Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “direct challenge” to his authority, and that the US is focused on suppo–rting Ukraine in its war to drive out Russian forces. “This raises profound questions. It shows real cracks,” Blinken said Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation. “We can’t speculate or know exactly where that’s going to go. We do know that Putin has a lot more to answer for in the weeks and months ahead.” “This is an unfolding story. We haven’t seen the last act,” Blinken said, adding US hasn’t seen any change in Russia’s nuclear posture amid the crisis. Blinken also added that the US had contact with Russian officials about the safety of US personnel and citizens in the region.



