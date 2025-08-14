Journalist killings spike globally as Gaza becomes deadliest region

Recent killings of journalists in Israel have shifted the focus on targeted attacks on media personnel around the globe. During 2015-25 (latest figures), 846 journalists and media workers have been killed worldwide, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

Journalist and media workers killed across the world

Killings of journalists have spiked in recent years. In 2023, 91 journalists and 12 media workers were killed. The toll rose to 114 for journalists and 10 for media workers in 2024. 56 journalists and 1 media worker have been killed in 2025 so far.

2025 data till August 10 (Source: Committee to Protect Journalism)