Home / World News / Journalist killings spike globally as Gaza becomes deadliest region

Journalist killings spike globally as Gaza becomes deadliest region

This week, Israel conducted a targeted attack on a tent of journalists in Gaza, killing five Al Jazeera journalists along with two others

Gaza protests
premium
Demonstrations on Sunday after Al Jazeera correspondents were killed in an Israeli airstrike. (photo: Reuters)
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Recent killings of journalists in Israel have shifted the focus on targeted attacks on media personnel around the globe. During 2015-25 (latest figures), 846 journalists and media workers have been killed worldwide, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).  
 
Journalist and media workers killed across the world  
 
Killings of journalists have spiked in recent years. In 2023, 91 journalists and 12 media workers were killed. The toll rose to 114 for journalists and 10 for media workers in 2024.  56 journalists and 1 media worker have been killed in 2025 so far. 
 
2025 data till August 10 (Source: Committee to Protect Journalism)
 
Top ten countries in terms of killing  of journalists during 2015-25 (latest)
 
The Palestine region recorded assassination of 190 journalists from 2015 to 2025 (latest) — 186 of them in 2023, 2024, and 2025. 
 
Note: 2025  figures include killing of five journalists in Palestine (Source: Committee to Protect Journalism)
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China, US clash over destroyer near Scarborough Shoal amid rising tensions

Nvidia, AMD China revenue deal could be model for others, says Bessent

Trump wants Ukraine to have say on territory talks with Russia, says Macron

S&P 500, Nasdaq near record highs on hopes of Fed rate cut in September

Europe turns to air conditioning as extreme heat becomes new normal

Topics :JournalistJournalist murderGaza border clashGaza conflict

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 12:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story