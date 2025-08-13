Home / World News / China, US clash over destroyer near Scarborough Shoal amid rising tensions

China, US clash over destroyer near Scarborough Shoal amid rising tensions

In a statement, the Chinese military's Southern Theatre Command said the USS Higgins had entered the waters "without approval of the Chinese government" on Wednesday

us china
The US regularly carries out
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 11:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Chinese military said on Wednesday it monitored and "drove away" a US destroyer that sailed near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, while the US Navy said its action was in line with international law. 
The first known US military operation in at least six years within the shoal's waters came a day after the Philippines accused Chinese vessels of "dangerous manoeuvres and unlawful interference" during a supply mission around the atoll. 
In a statement, the Chinese military's Southern Theatre Command said the USS Higgins had entered the waters "without approval of the Chinese government" on Wednesday. 
"The US move seriously violated China's sovereignty and security, severely undermined peace and stability in the South China Sea," it added, vowing to maintain a "high alert at all times". 
In response, the US Navy's Seventh Fleet said "China's statement about this mission is false", adding that the Higgins had "asserted navigational rights and freedoms" near the Scarborough Shoal "consistent with international law". 
The operation reflected the US commitment to uphold freedom of navigation and lawful uses of the sea, the Seventh Fleet told Reuters in an emailed statement. 
"The United States is defending its right to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows, as USS Higgins did here.  Nothing China says otherwise will deter us." China claims almost the entire South China Sea, overlapping the exclusive economic zones of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam. Unresolved disputes have festered for years over ownership of various islands and features. 
The US regularly carries out "freedom of navigation" operations in the South China Sea, challenging what it says are curbs on innocent passage imposed by China and other claimants. 
The Scarborough Shoal has been a major source of tension in what is a strategic conduit for more than $3 trillion of annual ship-borne commerce. 
The actions of Chinese vessels in the shoal this week also resulted in a collision of two of them, Manila said, the first such known incident in the area. 
On Wednesday, the Philippine coast guard said the objective of the two Chinese vessels had been to "completely block" it from getting near Scarborough Shoal. 
Global Times, a Chinese state media outlet, reported on Wednesday that a Philippine coast guard ship had "conducted highly dangerous manoeuvres on Chinese law enforcement vessels" near the Scarborough Shoal on Monday, citing videos it obtained from an unidentified source. 
Neither the report nor the video clips published by Global Times showed the collision between Chinese vessels. 
On Monday, China's coast guard said it had taken "necessary measures" to expel Philippine vessels from the waters. 
In 2016, an international arbitral tribunal ruled there was no basis in international law for Beijing's claims, based on its historic maps. China does not recognise that decision, however.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump wants Ukraine to have say on territory talks with Russia, says Macron

S&P 500, Nasdaq near record highs on hopes of Fed rate cut in September

Europe turns to air conditioning as extreme heat becomes new normal

Dollar extends losses as Fed rate cut hopes and political pressure grow

CoinDesk owner Bullish shares indicated to open 62% above IPO price

Topics :ChinaUSSouth China SeaUS Navy

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story