Home / World News / Judge strikes down parts of Florida law used to remove books from schools

Judge strikes down parts of Florida law used to remove books from schools

US District Judge Carlos Mendoza in Orlando said in Wednesday's ruling that the statute's prohibition on material that described sexual conduct was overbroad

gavel law cases
A federal judge has struck down key parts of a Florida law | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
AP Orlando (Florida)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 7:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A federal judge has struck down key parts of a Florida law that helped parents get books they found objectionable removed from public school libraries and classrooms. It is a victory for publishers and authors who had sued after their books were removed.

US District Judge Carlos Mendoza in Orlando said in Wednesday's ruling that the statute's prohibition on material that described sexual conduct was overbroad.

Mendoza, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, also said that the state's interpretation of the 2023 law was unconstitutional.

Among the books that had been removed from central Florida schools were classics like Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale, Richard Wright's Native Son and Kurt Vonnegut's Slaughterhouse-Five.

Historically, librarians curate their collections based on their sound discretion not based on decrees from on high, the judge said. There is also evidence that the statute has swept up more non-obscene books than just the ones referenced here."  After the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature passed the law, school officials worried that any sexual content was questionable, a belief that was enforced by new state training that urged librarians to err on the side of caution. Last year, Florida led the nation with 4,500 removals of school books.

Under the judge's ruling, schools should revert back to a US Supreme Court precedent in which the test is whether an average person would find the work prurient as a whole; whether it depicts sexual content in an offensive way; and whether the work lacks literary, artistic, political or scientific value.

The lawsuit was brought by some of the nation's largest book publishers and some of the authors whose books had been removed from central Florida school libraries, as well as the parents of schoolchildren who tried to access books that were removed.

The author plaintiffs included Angie Thomas, author of The Hate U Give"; Jodi Picoult, author of My Sister's Keeper"; John Green, author of The Fault in Our Stars"; and Julia Alvarez, author of How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents. The publisher plaintiffs included Penguin Random House, Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins Publishers, Macmillan Publishing and Simon and Schuster.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ahead of Alaska summit, Trump says Putin, Zelensky will make peace

India, Pakistan were ready to go nuclear, we solved that, says Trump

US stocks fall after inflation update, Big Tech keeps Wall Street steady

Nvidia's 'Trump tax' of little concern to investors eyeing AI riches

Vladimir Putin ready to make deal on Ukraine: US President Trump

Topics :Trump administrationFloridaschool

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story