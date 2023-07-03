Home / World News / July Supermoon 2023: Timing of much-awaited lunar event in India today

The current year's most mesmerising full moon, also called buck moon, will show up on July 3, today. In India, the full moon sight will show up at around 5:08 pm

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
July Supermoon 2023. Photo: PTI

The brightest lunar display in 2023 will only be visible to sky gazers during the first supermoon of the year, which will be visible on Monday i.e. today. The upcoming supermoon will seem to be brighter and 7 per cent bigger than typical moon appearances in the night sky.
According to The Old Farmer's Alamanac, "the first full moon of summer will be more luminous and 224,895.4 miles (361,934 kilometres) from Earth." July's lunar display will appear to be more luminous in the night sky than another full moon in 2023, which will be the first of four supermoons. As per the site's Time and date, 'the full moon will be at its peak at 5:08 pm in Delhi, India'.

July Supermoon 2023: Occurrence
A day before and after the full moon, the moon will continue to awe observers with its luminosity. But, it is challenging to track the full moon, as the occasion lasts just for minutes. On Monday, the moon will shine its brightest at 5:08 pm in Delhi, India.


A full moon happens when the Sun and the Moon are adjusted on opposite sides of Earth. The Sun thus illuminates the entire Moon's surface. It is not possible to observe the full Moon from Earth, in light of the fact that the Moon's orbit around Earth is inclined at around 5 degrees to the ecliptic, the Earth’s plane of orbit around the sun. The full Moon lasts just a few minutes because of the constant movement of the Earth and the Moon in their respective orbits.

July Supermoon 2023: Buck Moon

The Buck Moon is another name for the July full moon. According to the Time and Date website, the new antlers that emerge from a buck's forehead around this time of year inspired the name of this lunar event. Thunder Moon, Hay Moon, and Wyrt Moon are other names for the new moon. The name represents the significance of new antlers emerging on deer buck's forehead close to this time.
It is actually quite significant that male deer, or bucks, shed their antlers consistently. They are part of the Cervidae family, as are the elks, moose, and reindeer, among other species.

