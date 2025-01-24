Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Just want level playing field: Trump condemns unfair trade ties with China

Just want level playing field: Trump condemns unfair trade ties with China

US President Donald Trump also criticised the Biden administration for allowing the trade deficit with China to go 'out of hand'

US China flag, US-China flag
Earlier, before Inauguration, Trump held a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and discussed a range of issues including trade, fentanyl and TikTok | Photo: Shutterstock
ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President Donald Trump, affirmed hope of having a "very good relationship" with China under his administration, while also stressing on the need to have a "level-playing field" regarding trade situation.

Virtually addressing the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Trump said, "He (Xi Jinping) called me. But I see it very good. I think that we are going to have a very good relationship," Trump said, noting that the US has been facing significant trade deficits with China, a situation he attributed to former President Biden's policies."

Calling the relationship "unfair", Trump said the US doesn't want to take any advantage but wants fairness. He also criticised the Biden administration for allowing the trade deficit to go "out of hand".

"It is just an unfair relationship. We have to make it just fair...All we want is fairness. We just want a level playing field. We don't want to take advantage. We have been having massive deficits with China. Biden allowed it to get out of hand...It is just an unfair relationship. We have to make it just fair. We don't have to make it phenomenal, we have to make it a fair relationship. Right now, it's not a fair relationship," he said.

Trump pointed out that the US has been running large deficits with many countries, particularly in Asia, and stressed the need to address these imbalances. "The deficit is massive as it is with other countries, a lot of Asian countries. But we have deficits that are very big and we can't keep doing that. So, we are not going to keep doing that," he said.

Despite these trade issues, Trump expressed his personal admiration for President Xi, describing their relationship as generally positive, even during strained moments, such as the outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan.

Also Read

Trump pardons anti-abortion activists who blockaded clinic entrances

Senate confirms Ratcliffe to lead CIA, giving Trump second Cabinet member

Trump's Cabinet picks: Where do they stand in confirmation process

Putin must make a deal, Zelenskyy ready for talks: Trump on Ukraine war

I know interest rates better than Fed chief Jerome Powell, says Trump

"I like President Xi very much, I have always liked him. We always had a very good relationship," Trump stated.

"It was very strained with Covid coming out of Wuhan...But we always had a great relationship, we look forward to doing very well with China and getting along with China. Hopefully, China can help us stop the war with, in particular, Russia-Ukraine. They have a great deal of power over that situation," he added.

Notably, the WEF summit, underway in Davos, Switzerland, from January 20 to 24, serves as a platform to deliberate on pressing global challenges, economic transformations, and sustainability goals.

Earlier, just days before his swearing-in, Trump held a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and discussed a range of issues including trade, fentanyl and TikTok.

Stressing the expectation that the two global leaders will "solve many problems together," the President-elect said they would do "everything possible" to make the world "more peaceful and safe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US Supreme Court allows small business registration rule to take effect

California approves $2.5 bn for state response to Los Angeles-area fires

Americans will pay more if Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, says Trudeau

Thai LGBTQ+ couples register marriages as law gives them equal status

Trump halts authorisations for renewable projects on federal lands, waters

Topics :Joe BidenUS President Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationXi JinpingUS China trade war

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story