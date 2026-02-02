Kennedy Center to close for 2 years for renovations in July, says Trump
Trump's announcement follows a wave of cancellations since Trump ousted the previous leadership and added his name to the building
Associate Sponsors
Co-sponsor
Trump's announcement follows a wave of cancellations since Trump ousted the previous leadership and added his name to the building
President Donald Trump says he will move to close Washington's Kennedy Center performing arts venue for two years starting in July for construction.
Trump's announcement on social media Sunday night follows a wave of cancellations since Trump ousted the previous leadership and added his name to the building.
Trump announced his plan days after the premier of "Melania" a documentary of the first lady was shown at the storied venue. The proposal, he said, is subject to approval by the board of the Kennedy Center, which has been stocked with his hand-picked allies.
Leading performing arts groups have pulled out of appearances, most recently, composer Philip Glass, who announced his decision to withdraw his Symphony No. 15 "Lincoln" because he said the values of the center today are in "direct conflict" with the message of the piece.
"This important decision, based on input from many Highly Respected Experts, will take a tired, broken, and dilapidated Center, one that has been in bad condition, both financially and structurally for many years, and turn it into a World Class Bastion of Arts, Music, and Entertainment," Trump wrote in his post.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 7:16 AM IST