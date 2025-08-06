'Ketamine Queen' accused of selling Matthew Perry fatal dose faces trial

A woman charged with selling Matthew Perry the dose of ketamine that killed him is headed for a September trial.

Jasveen Sangha's trial the only one forthcoming in the death of the Friends star after four other defendants reached plea agreements with prosecutors is now set to begin September 23 after an order Tuesday from a federal judge in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old Sangha, who prosecutors say was known to her customers as The Ketamine Queen, is charged with five counts of ketamine distribution, including one count of distribution resulting in death. She has pleaded not guilty and has been held in federal custody since her arrest last year.

Her trial had been scheduled to start August 19, but the judge postponed it for the fourth time since her April 2024 indictment after both sides agreed it should be moved. Sangha's lawyers said they needed the time to go through the huge amount of evidence they have received from the prosecution and to finish their own investigation. Sangha was one of the two biggest targets in the investigation of Perry's death, along with Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who pleaded guilty to ketamine distribution last month. Perry's personal assistant, his friend and another doctor also entered guilty pleas and are cooperating with prosecutors. All are awaiting sentencing.