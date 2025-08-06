Home / World News / 'Ketamine Queen' accused of selling Matthew Perry fatal dose faces trial

'Ketamine Queen' accused of selling Matthew Perry fatal dose faces trial

Jasveen Sangha's trial had been scheduled to start August 19, but the judge postponed it for the fourth time since her April 2024 indictment after both sides agreed it should be moved

Matthew Perry aka Chandler death
Perry, who was found dead at age 54 at his home on October 23, 2023, had been getting ketamine from his regular doctor for treatment of depression. (File Photo)
AP Los Angeles
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 7:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A woman charged with selling Matthew Perry the dose of ketamine that killed him is headed for a September trial.

Jasveen Sangha's trial the only one forthcoming in the death of the Friends star after four other defendants reached plea agreements with prosecutors is now set to begin September 23 after an order Tuesday from a federal judge in Los Angeles. 

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry given 27 ketamine shots before death, claims new documentary 

The 42-year-old Sangha, who prosecutors say was known to her customers as The Ketamine Queen, is charged with five counts of ketamine distribution, including one count of distribution resulting in death. She has pleaded not guilty and has been held in federal custody since her arrest last year.

Her trial had been scheduled to start August 19, but the judge postponed it for the fourth time since her April 2024 indictment after both sides agreed it should be moved.

Sangha's lawyers said they needed the time to go through the huge amount of evidence they have received from the prosecution and to finish their own investigation.

Sangha was one of the two biggest targets in the investigation of Perry's death, along with Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who pleaded guilty to ketamine distribution last month. Perry's personal assistant, his friend and another doctor also entered guilty pleas and are cooperating with prosecutors. All are awaiting sentencing.

Perry, who was found dead at age 54 at his home on October 23, 2023, had been getting ketamine from his regular doctor for treatment of depression, an increasingly common off-label use for the surgical anesthetic.

But prosecutors say when the doctor wouldn't give Perry as much as he wanted, he illegally sought more from Plasencia, then still more from Sangha, who they say presented herself as "a celebrity drug dealer with high quality goods.

Perry's assistant and friend said in their plea agreements that they acted as middlemen to buy large amounts of ketamine for Perry from Sangha, including 25 vials for USD 6,000 in cash a few days before his death. Prosecutors allege that included the doses that killed Perry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump admin fires democrats on fed board overseeing Puerto Rico's finances

Lebanese govt pushes for army plan to disarm Hezbollah by year-end

Netanyahu hints at wider war in Gaza, former military & spy chiefs object

Trump takes surprise White House roof walk to view new projects underway

US slams use of AI to personalise airline ticket prices, would investigate

Topics :TrialDrug distributors

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story