Chipmaker Nvidia plans to invest up to $100 billion in startup OpenAI

Chipmaker Nvidia plans to invest up to $100 billion in artificial intelligence startup OpenAI under a new agreement, the companies said on Monday, as competition intensifies among technology giants to secure access to energy and chips needed for AI growth.

The companies unveiled a letter of intent for a landmark strategic partnership to deploy at least 10 gigawatts of Nvidia chips for OpenAI's AI infrastructure.

They aim to finalize partnership details in the coming weeks, with the first deployment phase targeted to come online in the second half of 2026.

"Everything starts with compute," Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI said in a release.