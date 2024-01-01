Home / World News / Kim orders military to 'thoroughly annihilate' US, S Korea if provoked

Kim orders military to 'thoroughly annihilate' US, S Korea if provoked

Kim is expected to ramp up weapons tests in 2024 ahead of the US presidential election in November

Kim stressed that our army should deal a deadly blow to thoroughly annihilate them by mobilising all the toughest means and potentialities without moment's hesitation if they opt for military confrontation and provocations against North Korea, KCNA said | Photo: Bloomberg
AP Seoul (South Korea)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 8:22 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his military to thoroughly annihilate the United States and South Korea if provoked, state media reported Monday, after he vowed to boost national defences to cope with what he called an unprecedented US-led confrontation.

Kim is expected to ramp up weapons tests in 2024 ahead of the US presidential election in November. Many experts say he likely believes his expanded nuclear arsenal would allow him to wrest US concessions if former President Donald Trump is reelected.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a five-day major ruling party meeting last week, Kim said he will launch three more military spy satellites, produce more nuclear materials and develop attack drones this year in what observers say is an attempt to increase his leverage in future diplomacy with the US.

In a meeting on Sunday with commanding army officers, Kim said it is urgent to sharpen the treasured sword to safeguard national security, an apparent reference to his country's nuclear weapons program. He cited the US and other hostile forces' military confrontation moves", according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Kim stressed that our army should deal a deadly blow to thoroughly annihilate them by mobilising all the toughest means and potentialities without moment's hesitation if they opt for military confrontation and provocations against North Korea, KCNA said.

Experts say small-scale military clashes between North and South Korea could happen this year along their heavily armed border. They say North Korea is also expected to test-launch intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the mainland US and other major new weapons.

In 2018-19, Kim met Trump in three rounds of talks on North Korea's expanding nuclear arsenal. The diplomacy fell apart after the US rejected Kim's limited offer to dismantle his main nuclear complex in exchange for extensive reductions in US-led sanctions.

Estimates of the size of North Korea's nuclear arsenal vary, ranging from about 20-30 bombs to more than 100. Many foreign experts say North Korea still has some technological hurdles to overcome to produce functioning nuclear-armed ICBMs, though its shorter-range nuclear-capable missiles can reach South Korea and Japan.

Also Read

Kim threatens use of nukes, praises troops for long-range missile launch

Kim Jong Un orders increased missile production ahead of US-S Korea drills

N Korea vows strong response to US report calling it 'persistent' threat

Vladimir Putin accepts invitation from Kim Jong Un to visit North Korea

N Korea's Kim boasts of achievements during key year-end political meeting

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II announces abdication after 52-year reign

New Year's Eve celebrations roll across Asia, but wars cast shadow on 2024

China home sales fall again as policy shifts fail to stem decline

AI boom prompts copyright law test amid rising legal challenges: Report

Putin lauds Russian unity in New Year's address as war shadows celebration

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Kim Jong UnNorth KoreaSouth KoreaUnited States

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 8:22 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story