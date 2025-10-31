King Charles III's brother Andrew to lose Prince title over Epstein links

In a rare and historic move, King Charles III has stripped his brother Prince Andrew of all remaining titles and honours and ordered him to vacate his Royal Lodge residence near Windsor Castle, according to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace late on Thursday (local time).

The decision follows mounting pressure on the British Royal Family to act over Andrew’s continued association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and fresh allegations from one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, whose posthumous memoir was released last week.

Following the royal decree, Andrew will now be formally known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, ending his use of the title “Prince”.

Palace statement and public response “These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.” Pressure had been building on the Palace to remove Andrew from the Royal Lodge, especially after he relinquished the title of Duke of York earlier this month. Prince Andrew denies accusations The 65-year-old has consistently denied all accusations, but new evidence, including leaked emails suggesting that Andrew remained in contact with Epstein longer than previously admitted, triggered a fresh wave of public outrage.

The release of Nobody’s Girl, Giuffre’s memoir, added to the scrutiny, as she alleged that she was coerced into sexual acts with Andrew when she was 17. In a statement dated October 18, Andrew said he had consulted with the King and his family before taking the decision to step back permanently from public life. “We have concluded that the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family,” he said. “I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”