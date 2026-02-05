Kremlin says Russia will uphold nuclear stability after New START expires

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia would continue taking a responsible approach to strategic nuclear stability, despite the expiry of the last nuclear arms control treaty between Moscow and Washington.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the New START treaty, which set limits on each side's missiles, launchers and strategic warheads, would lapse at the end of Thursday.

Arms control experts had previously said their assumption was that it expired at the end of Wednesday.

"Today the day will end, and it (the treaty) will cease to have any effect," Peskov told reporters.

Russia had suggested both sides voluntarily extend the terms of the agreement for one year to provide time to discuss a successor treaty, a proposal which it said the United States had never formally answered.