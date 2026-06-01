Kuwait's air defences intercept missiles, drones amid regional tensions

Tension sparked once again in West Asia even as the US and Iran continue to hedge their bets on a possible peace deal. Kuwait's Army on Monday announced that its air defences were confronting hostile missile and drone attacks, and advised people to adhere to security and safety instructions.

In a post on X the Army said, "The Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks."

It informed that if explosion sounds are heard, they result from the air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks.

"Everyone is requested to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities", the post concluded.

Earlier on May 28 also the Kuwaiti air defence was engaged in confronting hostile missile and drone attacks. As the security situation continues to evolve in West Asia and the Gulf region, Kuwait's News Agency (KUNA) reported that the country's Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah held a phone call with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. During which the developments of current events in the region and ways to enhance regional and international security and stability were discussed. Meanwhile, Iran has restored access to a significant portion of its underground missile infrastructure following months of excavation and repair work, highlighting the "limits to US bombing strategy", which was focused on sealing tunnel entrances, according to a news report by CNN.

As developments follow, US President Donald Trump has requested further amendments to a proposed agreement with Iran aimed at prolonging a ceasefire, CBS News reported. According to reports, the newest draft incorporates a 60-day cessation of hostilities, measures to unlock the Strait of Hormuz, and a framework to resume negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme. However, an official agreement has not yet been declared. A high-level White House session held on Friday to reach a "final determination" concluded without any definitive resolution. Trump signalled that blocking Iran from engineering nuclear armaments continues to be a core element of the potential pact.