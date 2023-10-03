Home / World News / Largest Ambedkar statue in North America to be unveiled on Oct 14

Largest Ambedkar statue in North America to be unveiled on Oct 14

The statue of Ambedkar, the key architect of India's Constitution, is part of the Ambedkar International Center (AIC) being built on 13 acres of land in Accokeek city of Maryland

Press Trust of India Washington
A statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar at Parliament house (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 7:02 AM IST
The largest statue of B R Ambedkar outside India is all set to be unveiled in Maryland on October 14, the organisers have said.

The 19-foot statue, named Statue of Equality, has been made by renowned artist and sculptor Ram Sutar, who also built the statue of Sardar Patel installed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The statue of Ambedkar, the key architect of India's Constitution, is part of the Ambedkar International Center (AIC) being built on 13 acres of land in Accokeek city of Maryland.

This is the largest statue of Babasaheb outside India and has been installed as a part of the Ambedkar Memorial being constructed at this center, said the AIC.

Large number of representatives of Ambedkarite movement and his followers are expected to attend the event from across the USA and other parts of the world, it said.

According to the AIC, this memorial will serve to spread Babasaheb's messages and teachings and showcase a symbol of equality and human rights.

Representatives from various countries are expected to attend the status unveiling ceremony on October 14.

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 7:02 AM IST

