Legendary TV host Jerry Springer dies aged 79 in Chicago yesterday

Springer's friend and spokesman for the family, Jene Galvin, described his death as "irreplaceable."
"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," he said.
His family asked that, "in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organisation."
Early Career of Jerry Springer
His parents escaped from Nazi Germany just before World War II happened. The family moved to New York City after spending four years in England.
By the age of 26, he worked for a presidential campaign of former US President John F Kennedy, settled in Cincinnati, Ohio, and made his own bid for Congress. When he failed to defeat the incumbent Republic leader, a year later, he was elected to the city council.
People send condolences to him Many people sent their condolences to him after his death. Political commentator David Axelrod tweeted: "Jerry Springer will be remembered as the ringmaster of an embarrassing, tabloid-style TV show.
TV presenter Matthew Wright recalled how he "went to see Jerry Springer the opera with Jerry Springer, who loved every second", adding: "Top fella, a great deputy on [Channel 5 show] The Wright Stuff, hope he rests in peace."