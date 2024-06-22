Home / World News / Lockheed Martin subsidiaries reach $70 mn settlement for overcharging Navy

Lockheed Martin subsidiaries reach $70 mn settlement for overcharging Navy

Two Lockheed Martin subsidiaries have agreed to pay the federal government $70 million for overcharging the Navy for aircraft parts, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

US Navy Ticonderoga class cruiser
US Navy Ticonderoga class cruiser
AP Stratford (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 7:20 AM IST
The federal agency says Sikorsky Support Services, based in Stratford, Connecticut, and Derco Aerospace, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, knowingly entered into an improper subcontract for spare parts and materials for aircrafts used to train Navy pilots.

Under the contract, Sikorsky purchased the parts from Derco at the cost Derco paid other suppliers, plus a 32% markup.

Sikorsky then billed the Navy for the price it paid Derco, in violation of federal regulations barring such arrangements, which prosecutors said drive up government costs.

Today's settlement demonstrates that the Justice Department will ensure that government contractors do not skirt the law and engage in self-dealing that may artificially inflate their charges at the expense of the American taxpayers," Brian Boynton, head of the DOJ's civil division, said in a statement.

Spokespersons for Lockheed Martin didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Friday.

Prosecutors said the settlement resolves a lawsuit filed by a former employee of Derco under whistleblower provision of the federal False Claims Act.

Darrin Jones, of the US Department of Defense's Office of Inspector General, said the settlement should serve as a deterrent for those looking to exploit the agency's procurement process.

Overinflation of parts and material costs for the repair and maintenance of aircraft affected naval air training and is a disservice to the American taxpayer, added Greg Gross, of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service's Economic Crimes Field Office.

Topics :navyUS NavyUS Defense Department

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 7:20 AM IST

