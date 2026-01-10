Machado offers Nobel to Trump, committee says prize is non-transferable

After Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said she wanted to give her Nobel Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump, the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Wednesday said the award cannot be shared, revoked, or transferred.

In a statement, the committee said the decision to award a Nobel Prize is final and irreversible.

“A Nobel Prize can neither be revoked, shared, nor transferred to others. Once the announcement has been made, the decision stands for all time,” the committee said.

What Nobel statutes say

Citing the Statutes of the Nobel Foundation, the committee underlined that no challenge can be mounted against an award decision.

“No appeals may be made against the decision of a prize-awarding body with regard to the award of a prize,” the statement said. The committee also made it clear that it does not comment on the actions or statements of laureates after the prize is awarded. “As a matter of principle, the Norwegian Nobel Committee will not comment upon what the Peace Prize Laureates may say and do after they have been awarded the prize,” it added. Trump responds to Machado’s offer Trump said on Saturday that he would discuss Machado’s remarks when she visits the United States next week.