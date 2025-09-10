Macron appoints Defence Minister Lecornu as France's latest prime minister

French President Emmanuel Macron late Tuesday appointed Defence Minister Sbastien Lecornu as France's new prime minister, the country's fourth in about a year.

Lecornu, 39, is the youngest defence minister in French history and architect of a major military buildup through 2030, spurred by Russia's war in Ukraine.

A former conservative who joined Macron's centrist movement in 2017, he has held posts in local governments, overseas territories and during Macron's yellow vest great debate, where he helped manage mass anger with dialogue. He also offered talks on autonomy during unrest in Guadeloupe in 2021.

His rise reflects Macron's instinct to reward loyalty, but also the need for continuity as repeated budget showdowns have toppled his predecessors and left France in drift.