Home / World News / Macron appoints Defence Minister Lecornu as France's latest prime minister

Macron appoints Defence Minister Lecornu as France's latest prime minister

Lecornu, 39, is the youngest defence minister in French history and architect of a major military buildup through 2030, spurred by Russia's war in Ukraine

Sbastien Lecornu
Sbastien Lecornu. Photo credit: Wikipedia
AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 12:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

French President Emmanuel Macron late Tuesday appointed Defence Minister Sbastien Lecornu as France's new prime minister, the country's fourth in about a year.

Lecornu, 39, is the youngest defence minister in French history and architect of a major military buildup through 2030, spurred by Russia's war in Ukraine.

A former conservative who joined Macron's centrist movement in 2017, he has held posts in local governments, overseas territories and during Macron's yellow vest great debate, where he helped manage mass anger with dialogue. He also offered talks on autonomy during unrest in Guadeloupe in 2021.

His rise reflects Macron's instinct to reward loyalty, but also the need for continuity as repeated budget showdowns have toppled his predecessors and left France in drift.

Legislators toppled Lecornu's predecessor Francois Bayrou and his government in a confidence vote on Monday, a new crisis for Europe's second-largest economy.

Bayrou gambled that lawmakers would back his view that France must slash public spending to rein in its huge debts. Instead, they seized on the vote to gang up against the 74-year-old centrist who was appointed by Macron last December.

The demise of Bayrou's short-lived minority government heralds renewed uncertainty and a risk of prolonged legislative deadlock for France as it wrestles with pressing challenges, including budget difficulties and, internationally, wars in Ukraine and Gaza and the shifting priorities of US President Donald Trump.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nepal Army takes control of int'l airport amid social media ban protests

Premium

Nepal crisis deepens: How social media ban stoked flames of unrest

Rupert Murdoch's eldest son gets control of media empire in $3.3 bn deal

Anglo American, Teck Resources to merge in second-largest mining deal ever

Nepal GenZ protests: PM Oli resigns, Parliament set afire amid clashes

Topics :Emmanuel MacronFrance

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story