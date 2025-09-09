Home / World News / Nepal Army takes control of int'l airport amid social media ban protests

Nepal Army takes control of int'l airport amid social media ban protests

Air India, which operates six flights a day between New Delhi and Kathmandu, on Tuesday cancelled four flights. IndiGo and Nepal Airlines also cancelled their flights from Delhi to Kathmandu

Nepal Protest
The Nepal Army earlier announced that it will take charge of security operations from 10 pm on Tuesday. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:58 PM IST
The Nepal Army on Tuesday took control of the Tribhuvan International Airport here after the agitators tried to enter its premises in the evening.

Flight services at the airport were partially suspended in view of the protests.

Air India, which operates six flights a day between New Delhi and Kathmandu, on Tuesday cancelled four flights. IndiGo and Nepal Airlines also cancelled their flights from Delhi to Kathmandu.

The army also took control of Singhdurbar, the government's main secretariat building, after the protesters burnt houses inside the complex. The army entered the complex and took control after evacuating the protesters.

The army also intervened after a group of agitators tried to vandalise the gate of the holy Pashupatinath Temple here.

The Nepal Army earlier announced that it will take charge of security operations from 10 pm on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the army said that some groups are taking undue advantage of the difficult situation and causing severe damage to ordinary citizens and public property.

It warned that all security mechanisms, including the Nepal Army, will be mobilised to contain the violence if such activities continue.

The Nepal Army also appealed for public cooperation, urging citizens not to engage in or support destructive acts.

Violence continued on Tuesday in several parts of Nepal even after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation, which appeared to have little effect on the protesters who set fire to the Parliament, the President's Office, PM's residence, the Supreme Court, political party offices and homes of senior leaders.

Prime Minister Oli quit shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests by Gen Z over corruption and a government ban on social media. The ban on social media was lifted Monday night.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :NepalSocial Media

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

