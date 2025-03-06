Russia has become a threat to France and Europe: French President Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron warned that Russia has become a “threat to France and Europe” in a televised address on Wednesday. The French president said Russian aggression “knows no borders” and urged European leaders to prepare for a future where the United States may not offer the same level of support. He also called on the continent to strengthen its defence capabilities as the global order shifts, stating that Europe needs to be able to defend itself.

His late-evening speech in France was the president’s effort to reassure the people about the Ukraine conflict, European security, and the escalating trade dispute with the US. “I’m speaking to you tonight because of the international situation and its consequences for Europe … I know you are legitimately worried, faced with the historic events that are shaking the world order,” he said. He assured that France and Europe were taking necessary steps to address these challenges.

‘Russia may not stop at Ukraine’

Addressing the biggest threats in Europe – war in Ukraine and Russia’s aggression – Macron questioned whether there were any limitations to Moscow’s ambition. He stressed “the threat from the east is returning.”

“Who can believe today that Russia would stop at Ukraine?” Macron asked. He described the post-Cold War era of relative peace as over, arguing that Europe must take control of its own security rather than relying on external powers like the US.

“The war in Ukraine, which has left almost one million dead and injured, continues with the same intensity. The US, our ally, has changed its position on this war, supporting Ukraine less and allowing doubt to linger on what will come next.”

‘Europe cannot depend on US’

Macron reiterated France’s commitment to supporting Ukraine, emphasising “no path to peace” could involve abandoning the country. He also subtly criticised efforts – such as those by US President Donald Trump – to push Ukraine into peace talks with Russia.

Also Read

He said that peace “cannot be concluded at any price”. Adding, “Europe’s future should not be decided in Washington or Moscow, and yes the threat from the east is returning. And the innocence of these 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall is over.”

Beyond military concerns, Macron also addressed growing economic tensions, particularly the US threat to impose tariffs on European goods. He described the move as ‘incomprehensible’ and warned that Europe would respond if necessary. However, he did express hope that he could persuade Trump to reconsider.

How can Europe better defend itself from Russia?

A key part of Macron’s speech was his call for a broader discussion on Europe’s defence strategy, including the role of France’s nuclear arsenal. “France has maintained a nuclear deterrence since 1964,” he said, adding that it should extend to protecting European allies.

He stressed the need for Europe to bolster its own military strength, stating, “We need to arm ourselves more. Europe needs to be able to better defend itself.”

What’s next for Europe?

Following his speech, Macron hosted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for discussions at the Elysee Palace ahead of a crucial EU summit on defence and support for Ukraine. He is also set to meet with European military leaders next week to discuss the continent’s security strategy.

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. | Photo: PTI

Amid diplomatic efforts, Macron’s approval ratings have slightly rebounded after declining due to domestic political turmoil and his decision to call snap elections. A recent poll conducted after his visit to Washington showed growing confidence among French voters in his leadership.