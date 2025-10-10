Home / World News / Madagascar's Gen Z protesters clash with police, demand president's removal

Madagascar's Gen Z protesters clash with police, demand president's removal

The protests, led by a group calling itself Gen Z Madagascar, are the latest in a series of demonstrations that the United Nations says has left 22 people dead and dozens injured

Malagasy riot police use tear gas to disperse protesters during a demonstration against frequent power outages and water shortages, near the University of Antananarivo, Madagascar September 29, 2025 | REUTERS
Police could be seen patrolling the streets of Antananarivo in armoured cars and charging at protesters, most of them wearing masks | REUTERS
AP Antananarivo
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 6:35 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

About 1,000 protesters marched in Madagascar's capital on Thursday and clashed with police who used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse them in parts of the city. The violence marked the third week of what has been the most significant unrest in years in the Indian Ocean island nation.

Police could be seen patrolling the streets of Antananarivo in armoured cars and charging at protesters, most of them wearing masks. It wasn't immediately clear if there were any injuries.

The protests, led by a group calling itself Gen Z Madagascar, are the latest in a series of demonstrations that the United Nations says has left 22 people dead and dozens injured. The government has disputed this number.

The protests were first sparked by water and power cuts but soon expanded to include frustrations over allegations of corruption and nepotism.

The protests led Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina to fire his entire Cabinet, but this has failed to appease the young people, who are now calling on him to step down. They also rejected an invitation to have talks with Rajoelina on Wednesday.

During the clashes in the Anosy and Mahamasina districts near the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium, protesters barricaded some of the streets with rocks and burning tyres.

Authorities banned cars from driving at the Democracy Square in Ambohijatovo and the surrounding area as police kept watch.

Madagascar, a large island of around 31 million people off the east coast of Africa with a history of political crises, has seen several leaders forced out in uprisings since it gained independence from France in 1960.

It struggles with severe poverty, which affects around 80 per cent of the population, according to the World Bank.

Rajoelina, 51, was elected president in 2018 and reelected in 2023, a vote boycotted by opposition parties.

The latest protests have displayed as its most prominent symbol an image of a pirate skull and crossbones that was seen in the youth-led uprising in Nepal last month and other protests across the world. There have also been lootings during the demonstrations, authorities say.

The protest movement has mobilized over the internet and the protesters say they were inspired by the demonstrations that toppled governments in Nepal and Sri Lanka.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Explained: What we know about next steps in deal to pause war in Gaza

Trump wants Israel hostages freed by Mon-Tues, will attend signing ceremony

US sanctions 50 entities, including Indian firms, over Iran oil trade

Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel Prize 2025 in Literature

US sanctions Serbia's main oil supplier, which is controlled by Russia

Topics :MadagascarGen ZProtest

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story