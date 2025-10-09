Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel Prize 2025 in Literature

It further added that American critic Susan Sontag later dubbed Krasznahorkai the “master of the apocalypse” after reading his second novel, Az ellenallas melankoliaja (1989; The Melancholy of Resistance, 1998), set in a Carpathian valley where a ghostly circus triggers chaos, violence, and the threat of dictatorship.

Born in 1954 in the small town of Gyula in southeast Hungary, Krasznahorkai made his literary breakthrough with Satantango (1985; Satantango, 2012). "The novel portrays, in powerfully suggestive terms, a destitute group of residents on an abandoned collective farm in the Hungarian countryside just before the fall of communism," said the Swedish Academy, which confers the Nobel Prize.