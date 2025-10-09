US sanctions 50 entities, including Indian firms, over Iran oil trade

As part of its latest effort to choke Iran’s income from energy trading, the US Department of the Treasury on Thursday announced sanctions on more than 50 individuals, companies, and vessels involved in the export of Iranian crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Some of the sanctioned entities are reportedly linked to Indian nationals.

“These actors have collectively enabled the export of billions of dollars’ worth of petroleum and petroleum products, providing critical revenue to the Iranian regime and its support for terrorist groups that threaten the US,” the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said his department is degrading Iran’s cash flow by dismantling key elements of the country’s energy export network.

“Under President Donald Trump, this administration is disrupting the regime’s ability to fund terrorist groups that threaten the US,” he said. Indians under scrutiny The department alleged that Marshall Islands-based Bertha Shipping, owned by Indian national Varun Pula, operates the Comoros-flagged vessel PAMIR, which has transported nearly four million barrels of Iranian LPG to China since July 2024. It further claimed that Evie Lines Inc, owned by Indian national Iyappan Raja, manages the Panama-flagged SAPPHIRE GAS and has reportedly moved over one million barrels of Iranian LPG to China since April 2025. It added that India-based Vega Star Ship Management Pvt Ltd, owned by Indian national Soniya Shrestha, manages the Comoros-flagged NEPTA, which has allegedly transported Iranian-origin LPG to Pakistan since January 2025.