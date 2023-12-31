Home / World News / Maersk pauses Red Sea sailings after Houthi attack on container ship

Maersk pauses Red Sea sailings after Houthi attack on container ship

The attack was the latest by Houthi militants in Yemen, who have been targeting vessels in The Red Sea to show their support for Palestinian Islamist group Hamas fighting Israel in Gaza

Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters DUBAI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 4:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Iranian-backed Houthi militants attacked a Maersk container vessel, prompting the company to pause all sailing through the Red Sea for 48 hours, Maersk said on Sunday.

The attack was the latest by Houthi militants in Yemen, who have been targeting vessels in The Red Sea to show their support for Palestinian Islamist group Hamas fighting Israel in Gaza.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

U.S. Navy helicopters sank three of four small boats used by the militants to attack the Maersk Hangzhou vessel in the southern Red Sea late on Saturday, the U.S. military said.
 
The crew onboard the Maersk ship reported a flash on deck on Dec 30 at around 1830 CET, when the vessel was 55 nautical miles southwest of Al Hodeidah, Maersk said.
 
Helicopters from the USS Eisenhower and USS Gravely, responding to distress calls from Maersk Hangzhou, returned fire on the Houthi boats in self-defence and sank three of the vessels, with no survivors, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.
 
The fourth boat fled the area, said the statement on social media platform X.
 
The Maersk Hangzhou crew was safe and there was no indication of fire onboard the vessel that was fully manoeuvrable and continued its journey north to Port Suez, Maersk said.
 
The Singapore-flagged vessel with capacity to carry 14,000 containers was en route from Singapore.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Iran Prez, Saudi Crown Prince hold 1st call since ties mended, discuss war

US, Israel weigh peacekeepers for Gaza strip after Hamas amid war

WTO chief warns of 'big impact' on trade if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

US forces shoot down ballistic missiles in Red Sea, kills Houthi rebels

Fresh drone strikes on Ukraine after Russia promises retaliation for attack

Pak, Afghan Taliban to make renewed efforts to ease tensions over TTP

India pushed for dialogue, diplomacy as conflicts raged around world in '23

Displaced, crossing borders: Afghan people make tough journeys to survive

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gaza conflictIranHamasMaersk

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story