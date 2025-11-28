Magnitude 6.0 quake rocks Anchorage area of Alaska, largest since 2021

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocked the Anchorage metropolitan area Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.
The quake struck at about 8:11 am local time at a depth of 69 km, according to the USGS. Its epicentre was located 12 km west-northwest of Susitna, Alaska, an area located about 108 km northwest of the city. There were no immediate reports of significant damage.
A tsunami was not expected, the US Tsunami Warning System said.
Alaska is the most earthquake-prone state in the US and one of the most seismically active regions in the world, according to the USGS. The state experiences a magnitude 7 earthquake almost annually.
Thursday's quake is the largest to hit the south central part of Alaska since 2021, KTUU TV reported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app