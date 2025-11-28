Home / World News / Magnitude 6.0 quake rocks Anchorage area of Alaska, largest since 2021

Earthquake
The state experiences a magnitude 7 earthquake almost annually (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
AP Susitna (US)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 7:17 AM IST
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocked the Anchorage metropolitan area Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake struck at about 8:11 am local time at a depth of 69 km, according to the USGS. Its epicentre was located 12 km west-northwest of Susitna, Alaska, an area located about 108 km northwest of the city. There were no immediate reports of significant damage.

A tsunami was not expected, the US Tsunami Warning System said.

Alaska is the most earthquake-prone state in the US and one of the most seismically active regions in the world, according to the USGS. The state experiences a magnitude 7 earthquake almost annually.

Thursday's quake is the largest to hit the south central part of Alaska since 2021, KTUU TV reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

EarthquakeearthquakesAlaska tsunami

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

