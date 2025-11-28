Magnitude 6.0 quake rocks Anchorage area of Alaska, largest since 2021

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocked the Anchorage metropolitan area Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake struck at about 8:11 am local time at a depth of 69 km, according to the USGS. Its epicentre was located 12 km west-northwest of Susitna, Alaska, an area located about 108 km northwest of the city. There were no immediate reports of significant damage.

A tsunami was not expected, the US Tsunami Warning System said.

Alaska is the most earthquake-prone state in the US and one of the most seismically active regions in the world, according to the USGS. The state experiences a magnitude 7 earthquake almost annually.