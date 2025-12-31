Mali, Burkina Faso impose retaliatory travel ban on US national

Mali and Burkina Faso said late Tuesday they would ban US citizens from entering their countries in retaliation for US President Donald Trump's decision to ban Malian and Burkinabe citizens from entering the United States.

The announcements, made in separate statements by the foreign ministers of the two West African countries, marked the latest twist in the frosty relationship between West African military governments and the US.

On Dec. 16, Trump expanded earlier travel restrictions to 20 more countries, including Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, which are run by juntas and have formed a breakaway association from the regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States.