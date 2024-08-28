Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Man accused of starting California wildfire by throwing firework from car

Man accused of starting California wildfire by throwing firework from car

Anderson will return to court Wednesday to set further dates to enter a plea and for pretrial hearings, the office said

wildfire California
The Thompson fire scorched nearly 6 square miles (15.5 square kilometres), destroyed 13 homes and damaged others in the Oroville area of the northern Sacramento Valley (Photo: AP/PTI)
AP Oroville
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A 26-year-old man has been accused of igniting a destructive California wildfire in early July by throwing a firework from a car window during hot, dry and windy weather.

Spencer Grant Anderson, of Oroville, was charged Monday after weeks of continuous surveillance by investigators, the Butte County District Attorney's Office said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Thompson fire scorched nearly 6 square miles (15.5 square kilometres), destroyed 13 homes and damaged others in the Oroville area of the northern Sacramento Valley.

Anderson was jailed on a no-bail hold after appearing in court to face charges including arson of an inhabited structure, arson of forest land, and arson causing multiple structures to burn, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Anderson will return to court Wednesday to set further dates to enter a plea and for pretrial hearings, the office said.

It was a long investigation, there was a lot moving parts to it, Larry Pilgrim, Anderson's attorney, told The New York Times. He is just being accused at this point. Pilgrim did not immediately return messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

More From This Section

Feds file new indictment in Trump Jan 6 case, keeping charges intact

Nasa's Perseverance rover on Mars begins steep climb to rim of crater

Negotiations more effective than rescues in bringing Israeli hostages home

PM Modi speaks to Putin on Ukraine visit, discusses steps to bolster ties

US elections: Trump agrees to debate with Harris, outlines specific rules

The fire erupted shortly before 11 am on July 2 when temperatures were above 100 degrees (38 Celsius), humidity was low and high winds were blowing, authorities said.

A car seen at the location of the fire's start led to identification of Anderson the next day and lengthy surveillance as investigators built their case, concluding that a flaming object was thrown from the vehicle, the office said.

Warrants were served on August 22, and Anderson was arrested. Authorities allege that during questioning, he admitted that he purchased fireworks in Oroville and went to the location to test one by throwing it out of his car window.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

California faces summer of extremes, from heat waves and wildfires to snow

Massive wildfire engulfs northern California, firefighters rescue

Wildfire smoke chokes parts of Canada, western US; air quality a concern

California wildfire: Firefighters make progress but heat, fire risk expand

Northern California wildfire doesn't grow, winds, heat whip up flames

Topics :California wildfireHeat wavesforest fires

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story