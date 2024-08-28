US elections: Trump agrees to debate with Harris, outlines specific rules

Ahead of the presidential elections in the United States, former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump accepted the debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, outlining specific conditions and rules for the face-off. Sharing a post on the social media platform Truth, Trump said, "I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. It will be broadcast live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This comes after Trump suggested over the weekend he might cancel the debate amid a feud between the campaigns over the rules.



Trump said on Truth Social he and Harris had reached an agreement to follow the same set of rules he and President Joe Biden did during the June 27 CNN debate, including no live audience and muted microphones when the candidates aren't speaking.

"The rules will be the same as the last CNN debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone except, perhaps, Crooked Joe Biden. The debate will be "stand up," and candidates cannot bring notes, or "cheat sheets." We have also been given assurance by ABC that this will be a "fair and equitable" debate and that neither side will be given the questions in advance (No Donna Brazile!)."

The Republican presidential candidate further stated that a third debate has not been agreed upon by the Radical Left. The post said, "Harris would not agree to the FoxNews debate on September 4th, but that date will be held open in case she changes her mind or, Flip Flops, as she has done on every single one of her long-held and cherished policy beliefs. A possible third debate, which would go to NBC FAKE NEWS, has not been agreed to by the Radical Left. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

More From This Section

Notably, Biden's halting and disjointed performance in his June debate with Trump at CNN ultimately led him to drop out of the presidential race.

Harris entered the fray for the presidential ticket after US President Joe Biden announced in July that he was withdrawing from the election bid.

If elected president, the 59-year-old Harris would become the first woman in history to become the US president. The vice president is only the second woman ever nominated for the presidency by a major political party.