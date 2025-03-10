Mark Carney warns US, says Canada will win trade war like in hockey

Canada's next prime minister Mark Carney slammed US President Donald Trump for "unjustified tariffs", saying Americans should make no mistake as Canada will win the trade war just as it wins in hockey.

Carney, who won the election for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Party to succeed Justin Trudeau as prime minister, in his victory speech Sunday also hit out at the American president for suggesting that Canada should join America as its 51st state.

"America is not Canada. And Canada never, ever, will be part of America in any way, shape, or form. We didn't ask for this fight, but Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves," 59-year-old Carney said.

"So, Americans should make no mistake In trade, as in hockey, Canada will win. But this victory will not be easy. We are facing the most significant crisis of our lives. We will have to do extraordinary things together," he said.

In his speech, the former head of Canada's central bank attacked Trump, saying there's someone who's trying to weaken our economy.

"Donald Trump has put unjustified tariffs on what we build, on what we sell, on how we earn a living. He's attacking Canadian workers, families, and businesses. We can't let him succeed and we won't," Carney said.

He said that the Canadian government is rightly retaliating with its own tariffs that will have maximum impact in the United States.

"My government will keep our tariffs on until the Americans show us respect And make credible, reliable commitments to free and fair trade," he said.

"Americans want our resources, our water, our land, our country. Think about that for a moment. If they succeed, they will destroy our way of life," Carney said, apparently referring to Trump's suggestion to make Canada the 51st state of the United States.

Trump had said that he would use economic force to make Canada a part of the US.

"America is a melting pot. Canada is a mosaic. America does not recognize differences," Carney said. "The joy of living, culture, and the French language are part of our identity. We must protect them; we must promote them. We will never, ever, trade them for any trade deal!" He said Canadians can give themselves far more than Trump can ever take away. "It will take extraordinary efforts. This won't be business as usual. We will have to do things that we haven't imagined before, at speeds we didn't think possible. We will do it for the common good so that every Canadian benefits," he said.

Trump initiated 25-per-cent tariffs on all Canadian goods last Tuesday. Prime Minister Trudeau quickly retaliated with 25 per cent tariffs on USD 30 billion worth of imported goods from the US.

Two days later, Trump signed an executive order to temporarily grant Canada and Mexico a partial reprieve from the 25-per-cent tariffs until April 2.

Carney, who has never been elected to federal office, won the Liberal leadership race, which began in January after Trudeau resigned after serving nearly a decade in office.