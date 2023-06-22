Home / World News / Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk 'cage fight': What the two billionaires said

"I've always thought that Twitter should have a billion people using it," Zuckerberg said during a recent podcast interview with Lex Fridman

In what could be a fight for the ages, two of the world's most well-known technology tycoons, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, have seemingly agreed to spar with each other in a cage match.

A few days ago, Musk posted on his social media app Twitter that he was "up for a cage fight" with Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook, then posted a screenshot of Musk's tweet with the caption "Send me location". He shared the screenshot of Elon's tweet on his Instagram stories.                                                                                                                                    

Zuckerberg is a mixed martial arts (MMA) amateur who has victories in some Jiu-Jitsu tournaments under his belt. He even frequently posts videos and photographs of himself practicing martial arts on his social media.
Zuckerberg’s Twitter alternative

Earlier this month, One of Meta’s top executives showed staff plans for the company’s Twitter alternative during a company meeting. The new stand-alone app will allow users to follow accounts they already follow on Instagram and will integrate with ActivityPub, the decentralised social media protocol. This will allow Meta to bring over followers from decentralised platforms such as Mastodon. Internally, Meta is referring to the platform as “Project 92” and the text-based app has been called “our response to Twitter” by Meta chief product officer Chris Cox, according to a report in The Verge.

