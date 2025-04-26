Home / World News / Massive explosion hits Iran's Bandar Abbas port, over 500 injured: report

Massive explosion hits Iran's Bandar Abbas port, over 500 injured: report

Social media videos showed a huge plume of black smoke. Authorities offered no immediate cause for the blast

Iran, Iran flag
Social media videos showed a huge plume of black smoke. | Photo: Bloomberg
AP Tehran
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
A massive explosion and fire rocked a port on Saturday in southern Iran, injuring at least 516 people, state television reported.

The blast happened at the Shahid Rajaei port just outside of Bandar Abbas, a major facility for container shipments for the Islamic Republic that handles some 80 million tons (72.5 million metric tons) of goods a year.

Social media videos showed black billowing smoke after the blast. Others showed glass blown out of buildings kilometers away from the epicentre of the explosion.

Authorities offered no cause for the explosion hours later, though videos suggested whatever ignited at the port was highly combustible.

Industrial accidents happen in Iran, particularly at its aging oil facilities that struggle for access to parts under international sanctions. But Iranian state TV specifically ruled out any energy infrastructure as causing or being damaged in the blast.

Mehrdad Hasanzadeh, a provincial disaster management official, told Iranian state TV that first responders were trying to reach the area while others were attempting to evacuate the site.

Hasanzadeh said the blast came from containers at Rajaei port in the city, without elaborating. State TV also reported there had been a building collapse caused by the explosion, though there were no immediate other details offered.

Rajaei port is some 1,050 kilometers southeast of Iran's capital, Tehran, on the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20 per cent of all oil traded passes.

The blast happened as Iran and the United States met Saturday in Oman for the third round of negotiations over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme.

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

