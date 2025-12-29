Taiwan condemns China's joint military drills, deploys forces to respond

Taiwan on Monday condemned China's joint military drills around the island, disregarding international norms and using military intimidation to threaten neighbouring countries.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry on Monday said in a post on X that rapid response exercises were underway, with forces on high alert to defend the island In a separate statement, it said it had deployed appropriate forces in response, conducting combat readiness drills.

The Chinese Communist Party's targeted military exercises further confirm its nature as an aggressor and the biggest destroyer of peace, the ministry said.

Monday's drills heightened tensions on both sides.

Karen Kuo, spokesperson for the Taiwanese president's office, said the operation was undermining the stability and security of the Taiwan Strait and Indo-Pacific region and openly challenging international law and order.

Our country strongly condemns the Chinese authorities for disregarding international norms and using military intimidation to threaten neighbouring countries. she said. Taiwan's Defence Ministry released a video that featured its weapons and forces in a show of resilience. Multiple French Mirage-2000 aircraft conducted landings at an air force base. Beijing sends warplanes and navy vessels toward the island on a near-daily basis, and in recent years it has stepped up the scope and scale of these exercises. In October, the Taiwanese government said it would accelerate the building of a Taiwan Shield or T-Dome air defense system in the face of the military threat from China.