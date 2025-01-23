Meet Janet Petro, the first woman to lead NASA as acting administrator

In a historical decision, US President Donald Trump appointed Janet Petro as acting NASA administrator on his very first day in office, on January 20, 2025. Her appointment marks an important milestone as she is the first woman to lead the organisation.

Janet Petro shared a LinkedIn statement emphasising that Nasa will continue to align with the new administration's policies while being committed to the space agency’s mission and values.

She also insisted on the Nasa workforce to embrace new experiences while highlighting the importance of growth and adaptation in the organisation.

A Historic Appointment

This is a historic decision as Petro will be the first woman to lead Nasa since its founding in 1958. She will take over the 14th NASA administrator, Bill Nelson.

In her new role, she will guide Nasa's programs and budget till the permanent administration is confirmed.

Petro said she felt honoured to lead Nasa. In her LinkedIn post, she also mentioned, “NASA will align with the new administration’s policies while staying true to our mission and values.”

She also stated, “NASA will continue to support and align with the policies set forth by the new administration, while remaining steadfast in our commitment to NASA’s mission and core values.”

“This is a reminder to our NASA workforce to lean into new experiences, because when we shy away from things that challenge us, we rob ourselves of the opportunity to grow,” she added.

Who Is Janet Petro?

Janet E Petro is an American engineer and civil servant. She is currently the acting administrator of Nasa and the 11th director of NASA's John F Kennedy Space Center.

Newly elected President Trump appointed Janet Petro as acting NASA Administrator, while NASA Administrator Bill Nelson appointed her the director of the John F. Kennedy Space Center on June 30, 2021. She is the first woman to serve in both positions.

Before serving these two positions, she served as deputy director at the John F. Kennedy Space Center.

She completed her graduation from the United States Military Academy and she started her career as a commissioned officer in the US Army. Petro also piloted helicopters and led troop assignments in Germany when she was assigned to the US Army's Aviation Branch.

After military service, she transitioned to civilian roles and worked for Science Applications International Corporation in various management positions. She joined McDonnell Douglas Aerospace Corporation as a mechanical engineer and payload specialist before joining Nasa.

She earned numerous accolades. In 2018, Petro was selected by the Florida Governor to be inducted into the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame.

Her leadership in these roles reflects gender representations in space exploration. Petro will lead Nasa through a transitional period ensuring the agency remains focused on its mission to explore space, while maintaining the standards in science and engineering excellence.