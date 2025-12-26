Meeting with Trump likely in near future as war talks progress: Zelenskyy

A meeting with US President Donald Trump will happen in the near future, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday, signalling progress in talks to end the nearly four-year war between Russia and Ukraine.

We are not losing a single day. We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level with President Trump in the near future, Zelenskyy wrote on X.

A lot can be decided before the New Year, he added.

Zelenskyy's announcement came after he said Thursday he had a good conversation with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Trump has unleashed an extensive diplomatic push to end the war, but his efforts have run into sharply conflicting demands by Moscow and Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said Tuesday he would be willing to withdraw troops from the country's eastern industrial heartland as part of a plan to end the war, if Moscow also pulls back and the area becomes a demilitarized zone monitored by international forces. Though Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday that there had been slow but steady progress in the peace talks, Russia has given no indication that it will agree to any kind of withdrawal from land it has seized. In fact, Moscow has insisted that Ukraine relinquish the remaining territory it still holds in the Donbas an ultimatum that Ukraine has rejected. Russia has captured most of Luhansk and about 70% of Donetsk the two areas that make up the Donbas.