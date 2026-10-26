Meta eyes record $95 billion equity raise to fund AI infrastructure push

Meta Platforms said on Monday it plans to raise up to $95 billion in its largest-ever equity fundraising, as the social media giant spends heavily on its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure expansion.

The Facebook parent has launched public offerings worth about $35 billion in common and preferred stock and said it also plans to launch a separate at-the-market share sale programme worth up to $60 billion.

The company will launch the larger share sale programme after its new non-voting Class C shares begin trading, which is expected in the first quarter of 2027, but said it has not yet finalised the timing and terms of the sale.

Meta's fundraising plan, among the biggest by an AI company, has also drawn interest of up to $5 billion in total from Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom for Class A shares. Their funding interest adds to concerns about an increasingly circular flow of capital in the AI industry, as chip suppliers help finance the expansion of one of their biggest customers. Meta has been pouring money into chips and data centres to compete better with OpenAI and Anthropic. "We expect investors to continue to question the financing and potential for future capital raises," William Blair analysts said in a note. "Overall, we believe the financing reinforces both Meta's confidence in the long-term returns from AI investment and the increasingly capital-intensive nature of pursuing that opportunity."

The company's shares fell about 1.4 per cent in morning trading. The latest fundraising further underscores a shift among big technology companies increasingly tapping debt markets and raising equity to bolster their AI infrastructure, having previously relied on cash to fund their investments. Earlier this year, Alphabet increased the size of its equity offerings to $84.75 billion. Separately on Monday, SpaceX said an affiliate of Apollo Global Management will buy AI chips and server hardware and lease them to the rockets-to-AI firm, in a deal with total principal payments of about $40 billion. META'S AI SPENDING IS BURNING CASH Meta has committed to spending about $825 billion in the future, primarily driven by its growing investments in data centres, AI-related infrastructure and cloud computing power.

But the rapid expansion has eroded its historically strong free cash flow. The company reported a $2.12 billion cash burn in the third quarter, its first negative free cash flow in over a decade, compared with a positive cash flow of $10.63 billion a year ago. Still, the early popularity of its consumer-focused AI agent Muse and the release of a competitive new series of AI models have helped partly justify Meta's substantial investments. "We believe that Meta will ultimately produce a profitable AI business and its returns longer-term should help the company diversify, although the path may not be linear," William Blair analysts said.