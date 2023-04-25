Meta Platforms Inc needs a new catalyst after stock's 77% rally

After this year’s 75% rally in Meta Platforms Inc., analysts say the next catalyst may be some way off.
Big gains in the stock have been fueled by the company’s pledge to become a more efficient operation involving thousands of job cuts. Yet, cost-saving measures are likely mostly done for now, while Wednesday’s results are unlikely to show many signs of a sustainable rebound in digital advertising spending.
For the first quarter, revenue is expected to decline 0.9%, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg. That will likely be followed by only a slow recovery, with single-digit growth being anticipated through year-end, paling alongside the company’s average growth of 42% over the decade since 2012.
Angelo Zino, senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, said he isn’t expecting a recovery in digital ads in 2023, while noting that most of Meta’s cost reductions “have largely been accounted for.” Still, reduced expectations “look attainable as long as advertising spend doesn’t fall off a cliff,” he said.
With the biggest technology companies due to report earnings in coming days, options imply that the stocks will swing at least 4% in either direction after results — putting hundreds of billions of market capitalization at stake. Meta, which has seen its stock move an average of 7.9% after its past earnings updates, is expected to swing 10.2%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Microsoft and Alphabet are slated to kick off the big tech earnings season when they report after the market closes Tuesday.