Meta Platforms Inc needs a new catalyst after stock's 77% rally

After this year’s 75% rally in Meta Platforms Inc., analysts say the next catalyst may be some way off.

For the first quarter, revenue is expected to decline 0.9%, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg. That will likely be followed by only a slow recovery, with single-digit growth being anticipated through year-end, paling alongside the company’s average growth of 42% over the decade since 2012.

Big gains in the stock have been fueled by the company’s pledge to become a more efficient operation involving thousands of job cuts. Yet, cost-saving measures are likely mostly done for now, while Wednesday’s results are unlikely to show many signs of a sustainable rebound in digital advertising spending.